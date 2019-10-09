Submitted photo

Experience Trick-or-Cache this Halloween through a program being offered by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District in late October.

Trick-or-Cache is the name of the Halloween-themed program, which is for all ages. Participants will search for caches hidden around Antioch Park using Global Positioning Systems (GPS). GPS units, a tutorial, and a meal, are included during this modern-day scavenger hunt. Children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Participants registering as a family will be loaned one GPS unit per family. Those registering as individuals will each be loaned a GPS unit. Costumes are encouraged, and those registering for the evening session should bring a flashlight. Join us after your haunted hunt for hotdogs, s’mores, and spooky stories around the fire circle.

Trick-or-Cache is being offered three times on Oct. 18. All three sessions will begin at Shelter #2 in Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch Road, Merriam. One session will begin at 4:30 p.m. another will begin at 5:30 p.m, and the third will begin at 6:30 p.m. The cost for one two-hour outing is $13 per person for Johnson County residents or $14 per person for nonresidents. Two different family package rates are also offered, including one for $33 for Johnson County residents or $36 for nonresidents for up to four people, and another for $42 for Johnson County residents or $46 for nonresidents for up to seven people. The preregistration deadline for this program is Oct. 15.

For more information or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359.