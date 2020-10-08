Try out a new outdoor family activity this Halloween the entire family will enjoy, during a program being offered in late October by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District. Physical distancing and COVID-19 safe practices will be observed during this program.

Trick-or-Cache is the name of the Halloween-themed program, which is for all ages. Participants will search for caches hidden around Antioch Park using Global Positioning Systems (GPS). GPS units, a tutorial, and a meal, are included during this modern-day scavenger hunt. Children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Participants registering as a family will be loaned one GPS unit per family. Those registering as individuals will each be loaned a GPS unit. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Join us after your haunted hunt for hotdogs, s’mores, and spooky stories around the fire circle.

To find this program online at JCPRD.com, browse first under fun for all, and then under special events. When using the website’s advanced search, look for the keyword “geocaching.”

Trick-or-Cache will take place beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. This program will begin at Shelter #2 in Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch Road, Merriam.

For more information or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359. To register online, visit the district’s website at www.jcprd.com. Printed copies of the My JCPRD Activities catalog are available for pickup at all Johnson County Library branches and JCPRD facilities.