Valentine’s Day found members of Fire District #1 Of Johnson County, KS Consolidated Fire District No. 2, Johnson County Med-Act and Johnson County, KS Government Emergency Communications Center reviewing and training over Trench Rescue Operations. A trench rescue involves someone who is working inside a trench that collapses on them, such as when digging at a construction site. It is a specialized rescue that takes a lot of coordination between a multitude of agencies. This training helped develop that working relationship between all agencies who attended. It only seems fitting the training would be on Valentine’s Day as we “Love” when teamwork makes the dream work.