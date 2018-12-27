When the holidays are over, and it’s time to take down your natural holiday trees, wreaths and garlands, give them a second life by recycling them. Visit RecycleSpot.org, call 816-474-8326 or check the list below for locations throughout the metro area that will recycle your trees and greenery. Most services are free.

Like yard waste materials, holiday trees and greenery are banned from landfills in Missouri and are discouraged from being deposited into Kansas landfills. Area communities offer residents a number of ways to recycle them — not only keeping them out of landfills, but also reusing them for a variety of purposes, including trail surfaces, erosion control, landscaping and fish habitat in local lakes.

“All residents in the Kansas City metro area have many options for recycling their natural holiday trees and greenery,” says Matt Riggs, outreach coordinator for the MARC Solid Waste Management District. “Residents should contact their trash hauler first to see if they provide curbside pickup, since that is most convenient. If not, there are plenty of other pickup and drop-off options available.”

Local areas listed are Olathe (residents only) and Big Bull Creek Park in Edgerton.