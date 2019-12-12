TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, has signed a franchise agreement with Moussa Sobaiti to open a TA Express in Edgerton. A newly constructed building will sit on 12 acres of land located on Interstate 35, Exit 205 and is expected to open mid-2020.

“We’re pleased to partner with Mr. Sobaiti and have the opportunity to bring our TA Express brand to Kansas,” said Barry Richards, president and chief operating officer of TA. “This site will provide travelers in the eastern portion of the state another place with the services and amenities they’re looking for while away from home.”

“I couldn’t be happier about franchising with the top travel center in America,” Sobaiti said. “As part of TA, I can serve more people and offer customers many more options as they travel.”

TravelCenters of America Inc. is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 21,000 employees serve customers in more than 260 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.