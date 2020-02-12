Coach Kristen Gore

8th Grade Varsity Score: Won 43-42

The 8th grade varsity traveled to cross town rivals Thursday night for game three of the week. The boys were determined, focused and showed true grit, battling to the end. With an early lead first quarter to trailing going into half, it was anyone’s game. The Huskies battled to the very end, snagging the much deserved win with tremendous team effort. Colton Hawkinson played huge, scoring 14 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for another double double.

Cooper Williams was a great leader scoring 13 points and having two assists.Mayson Roberts played big, grabbing nine rebounds, getting two steals, having six assists and scoring seven points. Tucker Williams was a rebounding machine, getting seven boards. He also scored a bucket. Carson Hilton played tough defense all night, scoring four points and grabbing six rebounds. Taden Burke ended up with three points and two blocks despite some early foul trouble. Overall, the team played mentally tough and were able to clench the victory. We play at home next Monday for a rematch with Eudora. Go Huskies!!!

8th Grade JV Score: Won 29-21

The 8th grade JV played Pioneer and were trailing by one point at half time.In the second half, the Huskies played Tremendous team defense and offense that out-scored the Jaguars 19-11 and won with a final score of 29-21. As a team the Huskies had 14 steals and 27 rebounds. Lucas Strother scored eight points, Ethan Lange scored seven, Jackson Rhea scored five, Jacob Hawkins and Gracin Crowder each scored three. Alex Veeman and Myles Hornbuckle each scored a bucket.

7th Grade Varsity Score: Lost 37-14

The Huskies came out on fire and jumped to an early lead against PRMS and were down only one after the first quarter. They kept it close the first half, but the 3rd quarter they were outscored 1 to 11, creating a big deficit. Even with the score lopsided they never gave up and fought to the end. Isaiah Williams fought hard hauling in 13 rebounds and scoring six points in his best game of the season. Michael Garrie and Danny Wahl each had three points and Chase Dennis and Hayden Schulz each added one point. Schulz also had two blocked shots on the night. The Huskies will be back in action Tuesday at Eudora.

7th Grade JV Score: Won 20-11

The boys came out ready for a tough rematch against Pioneer Ridge. After losing a close game Monday to the Jags they wanted to take the win. It was a complete effort, with very balanced scoring. Gage Davis, Luke Ross, and Blake Hunt each had four points while Riley Williams, Braydon Yeager, Drew Watts, and Jacob Pahls each added two more. Watts and Hunt each had seven rebounds, while Yeager had six to go with three blocked shots. Jovan Mereles-Tse and Nathan Smith both had great defensive efforts on the night. We are looking forward to Eudora on Monday.