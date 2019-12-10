Lindsey Ross
Last week USD 231 was notified that the 2019 Trailblazer Yearbook earned an All-Kansas ranking from the Kansas Scholastic Press Association. Not only did the staff earn All- Kansas overall, but also received the highest level of distinction in all areas of critique.
Students named include: Kenna Dehn, Jolene Ford, Nicki Graham, Lexi Gregg, Trinity Hankin, Cayleigh Hatton, Kaylee Hawkinson, Amanda Jewell, Hayler Johnson, Keelyn Keehn, Sophie LaVoie, Hayleigh Lee,, Kylie Lee, Jordan Lounce, Jenna Mahoney, Alyson McClure, Emilio Mesa, Avari Renner and Ali Taylor.