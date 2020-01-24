Coach Kristen Gore

8th Grade Varsity Score: Won 59-20

The 8th grade varsity came out with fire Jan. 13 against the Baldwin Bulldogs, shooting 45 percent from the field and draining 11 three-pointers. Cooper Williams led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Taden Burke and Mayson Roberts, each with 11. Five other scorers helped clinch the victory.

Colton Hawkinson led the team with six rebounds followed by Carson Hilton who had five big boards. Taden Burke led the team with three steals. There were also five guys with assists, which shows the incredible team mentality always finding the open man. The team will play Louisburg Tuesday night for game two of the season.

8th Grade JV Score: Won 24-19

The 8th grade JV Huskies played Baldwin in their home opener and won 24-19. The boys played as a team and led the entire game. Jacob Hawkins, Blake Weese, Alex Veeman and Myles Hornbuckle each scored four points. Gracen Crowder scored three points, Ethan Lange, Parker Walion and Landon Kober each scored a bucket.

Leading in rebounds were Alex Veeman with eight, Lucas Strother with six, Gracen Crowder and Myles Hornbuckle each with five.

7th Grade Varsity Score: Won 32-21

7th Grade JV Score: Lost 23-25

The boys started the game out slow with some first game jitters, but buckled down the second half.

It was a tie game with 2.9 seconds left when Baldwin hit a bucket on the inbounds to take the win. The boys showed great teamwork, always looking down the court on the fast break.

Luke Ross led all scorers with eight points. Braydon Yeager added six more, Jacob Pahls had three, while Riley WIlliams, Drew Watts, and Glenn Griffin each added two points. Riley Williams had seven steals, while Braydon Yeager and Drew Watts each added four more steals.

Watts also had four big rebounds, while Gage Davis had three.