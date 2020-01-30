Coach Kristen Gore

Jan. 23, 2020 vs. Eudora Middle School

8th Grade Varsity Score: Lost 30-38

The 8th grade varsity traveled to Eudora Thursday night and faced an uphill battle falling short to the Cardinals. The boys played hard, played together and fought to the very end of the game leaving it all on the court. Cooper Williams had team with 9 points and 3 steals. Tucker Williams played big scoring 9 points, getting 3 steals, and 4 rebounds.

Dalton Jackson had 5 points and 3 rebounds. Carson Hilton, Taden Burke and Mayson Roberts combined for 7 points, 6 steals and 10 more rebounds. The boys look forward to bouncing back and facing Pioneer Ridge on Monday! Come out and support your Huskies!!!

8th Grade JV Score: Lost 21-26

The 8th grade JV played a hard fought game and tied it up with under two minutes left, but fell behind again and lost 21-26. Leading in rebounds were Lucas Strother with 12 and Alex Veeman with 10. Ethan Lange and Alex Veeman led in scoring with 6 points each. Myles Hornbuckle scored 4 points and had 4 steals.

7th Grade Varsity Score: L 28-44

The boys bounced back offensively against Eudora but were not able to pull out a win. The leading scorer for the huskies was Danny Wahl with 11 points. Isaiah Williams added 7 pionts and 4 rebounds, Easton Cordell had 5 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals. Riley Williams added 2 points and 3 steals. Jacob Pahls added 2 free throws to the total. Michael Garries had 1 point, 2 assists and 3 steals. Glenn Griffin had 4 rebounds, 1 steal and played some hard nose defense.

7th Grade JV Score: W 29-20

The boys came out with fire in their bellies Thursday night against Eudora. They jumped out to 6-0 lead quickly and never looked back. They played with tenacity on defense and gusto on offense. Luke Ross led all scorers with 7 points. Nathan Smith added 6, Riley Williams and Drew Watts each added 5, and Gage Davis, Blake Hunt, and Jacob Pahls each had 2.

Jovan Mereles-Tse, Drew Watts, Blake Hunt, and Jacob Pahls were beasts on the boards. Mereles-Tse and Hunt each had 6 rebounds Watts pulled down 9, and Pahls added 7 more. Riley Williams had 4 steals and Luke Ross added 5 more. Coach Roberts is very proud of all the hard work the boys put in tonight. They are back in action Monday against Pioneer Ridge.