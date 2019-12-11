Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

A traffic signal was approved for Moonlight and Madison at a cost of about $38,000.

Michael Kramer, public works director, told the Gardner city council Dec. 3 that city staff has been monitoring the intersection for several years and that traffic has increased to the point that a traffic signal is warranted.

He said that the city applied for and received funds to aid in the construction of the project through the county County Assistance Roads System (CARS) project.

He said that the city is responsible for funding the design phase of the project adding that the city’s purchasing policy allows for professional services to be appropriated without going through the proposal process for agreements of less than $50,000.

The agreement was approved in the consent agenda.

During the same meeting, the city adopted an ordinance approving the voluntary annexation of a piece of land along 199th street after receiving a request from the landowners.

The lot is adjacent to other recently annexed properties on the east side of interstate 35.

Larry Powell, business and economic development director, said the terms of the annexation are consistent with the direction of the governing body regarding annexation of rural properties in the city’s planning and growth area east of the interstate.

The council also approved an ordinance authorizing lease purchase transaction with Patriots bank to finance a recent $113,000 acquisition of a dump truck and related equipment.