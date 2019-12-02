Joan Dorsey

Contributing columnist

Numerous years ago, before my daughter moved out of state, we tried to make a Christmas tradition for the two of us.

As I have mentioned before, I am a great admirer of the Kansas City Symphony. The fact that they are an absolutely fantastic musical organization makes everything they do, in my mind, perfect.

In fact, I love live music. I have a wonderful time at concerts. I get my money’s worth out of those tickets, and I am sure I provide very interesting stories for those who have seats near me.

Anyway, #1 daughter thought it would be a grand idea to go see The Nutcracker if she was around at Christmas time. I had wanted to see a ballet production for a while. I felt like I knew the storyline and the musical pieces. I believe it was in the old Music Hall at Municipal Auditorium.

I love Municipal. I like old buildings, but heights and heat make me rather uncomfortable. We had upper balcony seats right in front of the railing. I can deal with that once I am seated, but it was hot.

As beautiful as the Nutcracker was, as much pageantry and splendor was on stage, I couldn’t enjoy it. I was hot and way up in the air.

I ended up not caring about Clara, or about wooden soldiers, or about giant mice. Nope. Dance all you like, I am not having a good time.

I know my daughter was disappointed. She wanted this to happen so badly. She wanted it to be an event we could look forward to. I wanted that also.

My family didn’t have a lot of traditions, unless you call the youngest child grumbling and moaning about not being able to open presents before the 25th.

She moved to Idaho the next year, I think. We haven’t had any sort of tradition for the holiday since she moved. Gifts are sent by mail and opened by them when they want too.

My son and his wife have traditions she brought from her family. At some point, #1 daughter and I will find something we can call our holiday thing. Maybe it will be me getting on a plane and going to Twin Falls for several days.

Maybe she will come here.

It may be as simple as getting a burger in Olathe for lunch and seeing a movie in the end. Traditions are wonderful things, nice to look forward too.

Having friends or family to share the traditions matters more than the activities themselves ever could. This is what makes them important: the memories.