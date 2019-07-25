



Toney Lee Goucher, Jr., better known as “Fat Toney” in the business world, died July 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Toney was born in Kansas City, Mo on Nov. 21, 1949. He graduated from Gardner High School in 1967. Toney went on to own and operate several Bar B Que Restaurants in KC and Arkansas. He will be missed by family and friends.



He is survived by four sisters: LaVersa Larrick, Angi Goucher, Sandy Sandidge and Annette Phillips; one brother, Sam Goucher and many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.

Cremation. Family graveside services at St. Columbia Catholic Cemetery, Gardner, Kan at a later date. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.