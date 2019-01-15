With forecasted winter weather, the Kansas Turnpike Authority and Kansas Highway Patrol are urging motorists to travel safely and prepare for these conditions.

Road conditions in the state can be checked utilizing KDOT’s KanDrive site, www.kandrive.org. KanDrive provides map views of road conditions and closures, camera views, and links to neighboring states’ information. You can also call 5-1-1 from any phone in the state for road conditions.

The agencies encourage you to make sure your vehicle is prepared ahead of the storm. Do you have an emergency kit? Check your wiper blades, ensure tires have good tread, and everything is in good mechanical working order. Keep your gas tank full.

Before leaving home, the agencies advise that motorists should prepare to leave early for travel and allow extra time. Make sure frost and snow are cleaned off all windows, mirrors, and lights to provide maximum visibility.

While traveling:

• Accelerate and brake gently, and increase following distance between you and other vehicles.

• Steer in the direction you want to go if you lose traction and begin to slide off the road.

• Do not use cruise control when traveling in wet or snowy conditions.

• Use your headlights. They will make your vehicle more visible to others, and will help you see.

• Always buckle up and ensure your children are in appropriately-fitted child safety seats.

• If you do become involved in a non-injury crash, which does not involve hazardous materials, Kansas law requires you to move your vehicle out of the lane of travel to protect yourself, as well as other motorists.

• Dress for conditions. Make sure you have a coat, gloves, etc. if you must travel in winter weather.

• Let loved ones know your route of travel.

• If you need help on a Kansas highway, call *47 for the Kansas Highway Patrol or call • KTA for the Kansas Turnpike Authority.