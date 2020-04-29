Thomas Fredrick “Butch”Emberton

81, Gardner, Kansas passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at OlatheMedical center.

Thomas was born on December 2, 1938 in Durango, Colorado to Thomas Wilford and Lottie (Sipes) Emberton. His family moved to Gardner when Butch was five years old. He grew up in Gardner and graduated from Gardner High School in 1958. He served in the United States Army. Butch worked at Forbes Grocery as a butcher for a time and then the City of Gardner as a foreman with the street department for over 30 years. He married Janie D. Winnon January 1974 in Gardner, Kansas.

Butch was an avid hunter and fisherman andhe loved traveling with his friends Skip and Mary Herbert. He enjoyed tinkering in his yard and garage. Butch and Janie played for softball on the city team known as “Mash” . Butch was preceded in death by his parents; sister Deloris Kurtz and half sister Betty Ellen Ford. He is survived by his wife Janie of the home;children: Darren E. Stevens, Ingleside, Texas, Jim Wesley Stevens and wife Donnalee, Edgerton, Kansas, Matt Wayne Stevens, Gardner, Kansas, Wendy Byrne,Kansas City, Kansas and Thomas Michael “Mike” Emberton, Gardner, Kansas; sister Doris Blackwell, Gardner, Kansas and brother Glen Michael “ Mike” Emberton, Greers Ferry, Arkansas; six grandchildren: Brendan, McKenizie, Ricky, Levi, and Mathew and seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be Friday, May 1, 2020 at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 7285 W. 132nd Street, Overland Park, Kansas 66213. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center,Gardner, Kansas 66030 (913) 856-7111.