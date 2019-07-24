Thelma Estelle “Ted” (Dobbe) Jones, 94, Gardner, transitioned to her heavenly home on July 7, 2019. Ted bequeathed her body to the University of Kansas Medical Center. A Celebration of Life/Open House will be held on July 27, 2019 at Edgerton United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 300 E. 4th St., Edgerton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. A private family burial will occur at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Olathe Health Charitable Foundation in Ted’s Memory. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com



Ted was born Aug.16, 1924 at her grandparent’s home in Wilder, Kan., to Frank Arthur and Christine Adele (Holmquist) Dobbe. Ted attended kindergarten in Wichita and first grade in Bonner Springs. From second grade thru eighth grade she attended the one-room Virginia School in rural Johnson County. She attended Bonner Springs High School and graduated in May of 1942.



Ted worked as a bookkeeper. Her early employers included the Hercules Powder Company, the War Department Ordinance Center, the US Naval Air Station and the Department of the Army. Ted’s later employers included the City of Bonner Springs; Norton, Kahmann and Klayder CPAS; and Olathe Optical. In 1952 Ted completed a correspondence airline course by mail and worked for American Airlines at the Greater Cincinnati Airport.



On Dec. 29, 1954, Ted was introduced to the love of her life, Harvey Scott “Scottie” Jones. They were married on Jan. 22, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio. In July of 1955, Ted and Scott headed to Bonner Springs, via a stop at her dad’s in Florida, to establish roots and a family. They were blessed with three children ~ Rita, Donna and Jim.



Ted was a room mother, Blue Bird .eader, Camp Fire leader and vacation Bible School teacher. She was “Grandma Ted” to more kids than she could count at Hilltop Elementary and the various churches she attended.



Ted is survived by Scottie, her loving husband of nearly 65 years; daughters: Rita Jones and Donna Hall and son Jim (James) Jones and daughter-in-law Chelle (Jerri Michelle). Ted was Mammaw/Grandma to John (Kayla) Hall, Brandon “BJ” (Grace) Jones and Aubrey (Trevor) Yearout. She was a very important Gigi to Zoey Yearout, Noah Hall, Samuel Hall and Olivia Graham. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Frank and Eldon Dobbe.