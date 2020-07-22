The Gardner Lions purchased and donated 30 cases of bottled water to the New Horizon Ranch, a therapeutic riding ranch located in Rantoul. The ranch serves individuals with special needs, PTSD and First Responders needing help. Pictured L-R: Price Chopper manager Shane Holiway, Jessica Freund and Dennis Newton. Photo courtesy of Gardner Lions Club

The Gardner Lions Club met July 1 and had an installation of new officers for the 2020-21 club year. Past International Director Gene Vogel from Lawrence handled the swearing in of officers.

Officers:

Dennis Newton, president

Tory Roberts, 1st VP

Margaret Drovetta, 2nd VP

Bill O’Connor, 3rd VP

Ed Decker, treasurer

Sandy Hampton, secretary

Pat Zahner, Membership chair

Ray Hess, past president

The Gardner Lions Club meet the first and third Wednesday each month, at the Gardner Senior Center, at 6:30pm.