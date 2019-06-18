Approximately 405 young men from across the State of Kansas, all of whom will enter their senior year of high school this fall, participated in the 2019 session of the American Legion Boys State of Kansas Leadership Academy. The event, which concluded its 82nd year, was held June 3-8 at Kansas State University in Manhattan for the 28th consecutive year.

Local ALBSKLA delegates include:

Gardner

• Tate Allen, Gardner-Edgerton High School, Patton County Commissioner

• Allen was the Outstanding Citizen for the City of O’Leary

• Trenton Bryan, Gardner-Edgerton High School, Kennedy County Representative

• Chance Delaney, Gardner-Edgerton High School, City of Chastain Councilman

• Chris Lee, The Barstow School (Kansas City, Mo.), Stater Radio

• Evan Wooten, Gardner-Edgerton High School, Pershing County Representative

Olathe

• Dallin Armstrong, Olathe Northwest High School, City of Shelton Councilman

• Josh Barron, Olathe Northwest High School, Nationalist Party Chairman

• Drew Bellamy, Olathe North High School, Kennedy County Senator

• Tyler Boutte, Olathe South High School, Pershing County Senator

• Evan Chladny, Olathe West High School, City of Thomson Councilman

• Ryan Cole, Olathe East High School, Powell County Representative

• Weston Curnow, Olathe West High School, Pershing County Senator and Senate Minority Whip

• Curnow was selected Outstanding Senator

• Quinn Davidson, Olathe West High School, Patton County Senator

• Alex Gallion, Olathe East High School, Pershing County Commissioner

• Aidan Gibson, Olathe West High School, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

• Luke Gwartney, Olathe West High School, Eisenhower County Senator

• Pierce Gwartney, Olathe West High School, City of Whorley Councilman

• Moses Haung Daung, Olathe East High School, Kennedy County Commissioner

• Will Hwang, Olathe East High School, City of O’Leary Councilman

• Brian Mann, Blue Valley High School, City of Gardner Mayor

• Mann was the Outstanding Citizen for the City of Gardner

• Connor MacWherter, Olathe West High School, Pershing County Commissioner

• Erick Menjivar-Flores, Olathe Northwest High School, City of Johnson Councilman

• Evan Porter, Olathe Northwest High School, Eisenhower County Commissioner

• Drew Ross, Home School, City of Gardner Councilman

• Jace Toon, Blue Valley West High School, Eisenhower County Commissioner

• Ethan Voss, Heritage Christian Academy, Broadcast Media

• Nikhil Zcharia, Olathe Northwest High School, Eisenhower County District Court Official

The ALBSKLA provides a relevant, interactive, problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork that develops self-identity, promotes mutual respect and instills civic responsibility. Boys State is a “learning by doing” political exercise that simulates elections, political parties and government at the state, county and local levels, providing opportunities to lead under pressure, showcasing character and working effectively within a team. It’s also an opportunity to gain pride and respect for government and the price paid by members of the military to preserve democracy.

Among the highlights from the week, Dalton White, a resident of Leavenworth and a senior-to-be at Leavenworth High School, was elected Boys State of Kansas governor. In addition, Ian Gould, Roeland Park, a senior-to-be at Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village., and Zachary Wash, McPherson, Kan., a senior-to-be at McPherson High School, were elected by their peers to represent Boys State of Kansas at Boys Nation this summer, July 19, through July 27, at Marymount University in Arlington, Va.

Brad Biles, Prairie Village, was named Adviser of the Year as selected by fellow Kansas Boys State advisers. Biles, who was a 1983 KBS delegate from Bonner Springs (Kan.) High School, serves as the Kansas Boys State public relations director.

Dustin Curiel, Hutchinson, who served as the head media counselor this year, was named Counselor of the Year (counselors with four or more years’ experience). He was a 2014 KBS delegate from Hutchinson High School. Jacob Casey, Gardner, Kan., who served as an internet technology counselor this year, was named New Counselor of the Year (counselors with three or fewer years’ experience). He was a 2016 KBS delegate from Gardner-Edgerton High School.

Levi Hickert, Hays, (attends Hays High School), was named the Kansas Boys State winner of the Samsung American Legion Scholarship. Hickert receives a guaranteed $1,250 scholarship and advances to be considered as a National Scholar for the chance to earn up to a $10,000 scholarship. Hickert was a senator representing Patton County during the week.

Davis Miller, Mission Hills, (attends Pembroke Hill School, Kansas City, Mo.) received the William “Bill” F. Stahl Outstanding Justice Award, given to the outstanding member of the Boys State of Kansas Supreme Court as voted on by his Supreme Court peers. The award is presented in recognition of outstanding commitment to justice under the law and dedicated service to Boys State of Kansas. Stahl, of Junction City, Kan., passed away in September 2015 and was a longtime supporter of the ALBSKLA.

Weston Curnow, Olathe (attends Olathe West High School), was named the Outstanding Senator (representing Pershing County), and Davis Griffey, Leawood. (attends Blue Valley High School, Overland Park), was named the Outstanding State Representative (representing Pershing County).

The 2020 American Legion Boys State of Kansas Leadership Academy is scheduled to be held the week beginning Sunday, May 31, again at Kansas State University. For information on becoming a delegate, visit http://kansasboysstate.com/ or http://ksbstate.org/.