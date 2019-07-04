Submitted photo
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 19 installed new leadership on June 20. They include Sheri Barber of Gardner, vice president; Tamie Thurston of Olathe, treasurer; Jenny Burk of Gardner, chaplain; Adrianna Meder of Gardner, sergeant of arms; Alexandra Heck of Edgerton, historian; and Ann Barnes of Gardner, president. The American Legion Auxiliary is a veterans and community service organization. Membership is open to wives of Legion members, daughters, granddaughters and nieces of veterans. For membership information in the local unit, contact Pat at (860)798-4612.