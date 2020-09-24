Derrick Abromeit

Three tennis meets in three days…that is plenty of tennis.

The varsity women traveled to Olathe Sept. 17 for a Sunflower League Quad with SMNorthwest, SMWest, and ONorthwest.

I was pleased with the progress we’ve made this week, said Derrick Abromeit, coach. We lost to SMWest 4-2, split with ONW 3-3, and got our first dual win against SMNW 5-1.

Individually, all nine players won at least once. Jenna Mahoney went 3-0 at #1 singles, and Julia Pogue went 2-1 at #2 singles.

A big shout-out goes to the three players that made their first varsity appearance, and all got wins. Morgan Findley at #3 singles won her first match and almost won her second.

Lauren Mulwa and Adah Siegfreid were the stars of the day at #3 doubles. In their first match they absolutely destroyed their opponents 8-1, then lost a heart-breaker in the second match 6-8, before coming back in their final match and beating a team from ONW 8-6.