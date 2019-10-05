Coach Alexandra Fitzmorris-Sorn

Last week the Blazers took on Lawrence Free State and Shawnee Mission South at home.

The team came away with two hard-fought victories on the night, defeating LFS 25-18, 25-23 and SMS 25-20, 22-25, 25-16. The team is now 7-1 in the Sunflower League, 13-3 overall.

On Senior Night the careers of four amazing Seniors (Morgan McIntire, Holly Maska, Liadan Douglass, and Samira Messchi) will be honored.

Against LFS, the team was led offensively by Morgan McIntire with 14 kills, followed by Jaylyne Bell with four. Kendra Wait and Jordan Boone added three apiece on the night. Holly Maska led the team from the service line with two aces, while Ava Bojanski, Erin Michael, Morgan McIntire, and Kendra Wait added an ace apiece. Defensively, Morgan McIntire had 13 digs, Erin Michael added 12, Kendra Wait had 10, and Holly Maska picked up nine.

Against SMS, Morgan McIntire led the offense with 12 kills, followed by Jaylyne Bell with nine, Gracen Mealman with four, and Jordan Boone with three. Kiersten Markos and Liadan Douglass added two kills apiece. Morgan McIntire led the team with four aces, while Ava Bojanski had three on the match. Lauryn Karr had two aces on the night as well. Defensively, Kendra Wait and Jordan Boone had three blocks on the match, followed by Kiersten Markos, Jaylyne Bell, and Liadan Douglass with two apiece. Erin Michael led with 18 digs, Kendra Wait picked up 15, Morgan McIntire added 13, Ava Bojanski added nine, and Holly Maska dug seven balls on the night.