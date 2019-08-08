Dorthy Rosby

Contributing columnist

I make it a point never to share my political views, except to say that I’m generally correct on all issues. What’s that? You think you are too? How can that be? You and I never agree on anything.

As we face many more months of presidential campaigning, I think it’s high time we examine this phenomenon. We should all do some soul searching, examine our motivations and study the issues carefully so that when the election rolls around, we’ll all vote as we should vote, which is to say, like I’ll vote.

We need to ask ourselves if the other candidates had the same brilliant plan for the country that ours does, would we still think it was brilliant. And if our candidate did the same ridiculous things the other candidates are doing, would we still think they were ridiculous?

We need to ask what makes us see hard truth in the nasty attack ads against the other candidates and self-serving lies in those that attack our own. And what makes us fall for the sappy, shallow television commercials that support our candidate and call the commercials that support the other candidates sappy and shallow?

Of course, I already know the answer to that. Everyone is wearing glasses. The lenses are usually red or blue, and they’re often as thick as pop bottles. It’s very hard to see the candidates clearly when you’re wearing colored glasses. That’s why I alone wear clear lenses and therefore see all things clearly. And if you would just take off your colored glasses, you’d vote the same way I do.

Okay. Maybe my glasses have a slight tint. And in an effort to remove them altogether, I’ll make the following admission: The same behavior I welcome in my candidate, I find loathsome in yours. There. I’ve said it. My candidate is personable; yours is patronizing. Mine is well educated; yours is elitist. Mine is articulate; yours is a smooth talker.

My candidate is open and willing to change his/her mind after gaining new information. Yours flip-flops like a fish on the bank.

Your candidate tracks down pork like a hound at a barbecue. Mine sniffs out opportunity. Remember, it’s only pork if you weren’t invited to the picnic.

My candidate has resolve and determination; yours is just plain pigheaded.

My candidate is self-assured; yours struts like a rooster in the henhouse. (Forgive my barnyard metaphors, but there’s a fair amount of manure being spread during this campaign—but not by my candidate.)

Beyond the barn, my candidate stands on principle; yours is an obstructionist.

Your candidate caves in to special interests; mine caves in to my interests, which is as it should be, since it’s the only way he/she will get my vote.

If my candidate makes errors in judgment, it’s because he/she is only human. If yours does, it’s because he/she is morally bankrupt and therefore incapable of running a book club, let alone a whole country.

You, my friend, are a voyeur prying into the personal life of my candidate; I on the other hand, have every right to know the sordid details of your candidate’s pathetic little life.

Your candidate tells you what you want to hear. Mine tells it like it is.

Your candidate plays partisan politics. Mine is completely unbiased. Naturally, I appreciate this, because, as you can see, that’s the way I am. No more colored glasses here. I just don’t understand why it’s so hard to see in my polling place.

