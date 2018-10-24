Sylvia “Charlene” Marley, 85, of Gardner, Kan passed away Oct. 17, 2018.

Charlene was born Dec. 25, 1932 in Kansas City, Kan to Charles and Nellie Sylvia (Dasher) Masoner. She grew up in Warrensburg, Mo where she graduated from Farmer High School. Charlene attended Central Missouri State Univ. in Warrensburg. She married Lowell Gene “Punky” Marley on Nov. 21, 1951 in Lexington, Mo. They later moved to Gardner where she was co-owner with her husband of Knabe-Marley Skelly Station for 30 years. They retired to Peoria, Ariz in 1992. Charlene was a member of the Board of Deacons of the First Presbyterian Church, PEO Sisterhood, Gardner Eastern Star, and Supper Club for Youth of Gardner. She enjoyed bowling, basketball, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, boating, water skiing and was an avid card player in many clubs. Charlene was a 40+ year member of the Pot Luck group. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Punky; daughter, Sheryl Ann Lerner; grandson, Brandon Michael Clifton; sisters: Ella, Helen, Eula and Doris; brothers: Junior and Bill. Charlene is survived by her daughter, Jo Marley and husband Biff Highfill, Spring Hill, Kan; sister, Naomi Lane, Sedalia, Mo; six grandchildren: Josh Clifton, Brandi Clifton, Jami DeGrande, Shawn Lerner, Marley Jo Bowen, Jessica (Highfill) Trzok. Eight great-grandchildren: Easton Cordell, Landon Fune, Beckett Brown, Colby Bowen, Dom Clifton, Allie Trzok, Chloe Bowen, Mattie Trzok.

Visitation 10:00 am followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am all Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church, 138 E. Shawnee, Gardner, Kan. Private inurnment at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kan Memorial contributions may be made to Gardner Presbyterian Church or Interim Hospice. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111.