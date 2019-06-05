Test you super sneaky spy skills on a fantastic family scavenger hunt during the next monthly Family Fun Series special event being planned by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District in late June.

Super Sneaky Family Scavenger Hunt is the name of this event, which will take place beginning at 6 p.m. at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse. Participants will enjoy dinner in the park’s clubhouse and then scour Meadowbrook Park for clues that complete a top secret puzzle.

Family Fun Series events are designed to be monthly events where kiddos and their grown-ups can play, explore, and make memories together. To help JCPRD staff plan, participants are asked to register one week in advance of each event, which would be June 16 for this event.

For each two-hour event in the Family Fun Series, the cost for individual admission is $10 per person for Johnson County residents or $11 per person for nonresidents. Two different family rates are also offered. For a family of up to four people, the cost is $30 for residents or $33 for nonresidents. For a family of up to seven people, the cost is $40 for residents or $44 for nonresidents. For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359. To register online for the Super Sneaky Family Scavenger Hunt at www.jcprd.com, click on “Register for Activities,” and complete a course ID search for 18806.

Other upcoming events in the Family Fun Series will include: S’More Family Geocaching (course ID 18985) on July 19 near Shawnee Mission Park’s Shelter #2; and Family Bingo Night (course ID 18976) on Aug. 2 at the Roeland Park Community Center. The Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse is located at 9101 Nall Ave., Prairie Village, while Shawnee Mission Park is located at 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee and Lenexa, and the Roeland Park Community Center is located at 4850 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park.

The My JCPRD Activities catalog is available for pickup at all Johnson County Library branches