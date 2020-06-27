Joan Dorsey

Contributing columnist

I ask myself “where has the summer gone?”

In another week it will be the longest daylight hours of the year. Then technically the days – ever so slowly – get shorter, less light.

Some people are still working from home. Some have returned to their offices with new protocols in place. We see stores opening back up to the public. We see people wearing masks and those who choose not to wear them. The lines on the grocery store floor are for our safety, but sometimes just exasperating.

Ten week with no bed times or alarm clocks was, to say the least interesting.

I love staying up late. I was a child of the Johnny Carson Late Show era.

I watch the re-runs on TV. I miss the old movie stars and the jokes.

This was the longest time in my life with no time restraints. I got more done with my flowers and much less done in my house. My dollhouse is still waiting, and the jigsaw puzzle I bought is still in the box.

I honestly don’t want to retire. I like the interaction with the people who call the newspaper, and the ones who stop by.

But the ten weeks has honestly left a gap in the normalcy of life.

I ventured out the other day to a store on the Missouri side.

There have been a few trips to hardware store and such. This was a clothing store. I wear a mask and use hand sanitizer. I am super careful.

Most stores have a “time stood still” look to their merchandise. The hobby stores were discounting Easter and Memorial Day items – plus summer stuff was already marked down. July 4th, and Fall were waiting in the wings.

Clothing stores have winter and spring clothes. Cheap! Summer ones aren’t far behind in the mark down areas. Like someone forgot to set their clocks. Winter sweaters alongside summer shorts.

It is a really odd feeling.

We heard so much about we are all in this together, but really everyone was in their own little world. We adjusted to seeing news people reporting from their homes, reruns on TV programs, no new movies and game shows from past seasons. We had virus news every hour or at least three or four times a day.

People came to the brink of being angry about being told there was nothing to do.

And then it happened. A life was taken unjustly. People who were tired of being alone, tired of being told no, tired of injustice. They came together in loud angry voices.

They reached for each other, they reached for being outside. They wanted their voices heard. They wanted to be heard again, and seen. They wanted to feel what others were feeling and express anger and noise and use their voices.

There were marches, and protests. Just like always a few crossed lines with their reactions while others prayed and spoke of things that needed changing.

Living isn’t easy, no one ever said growing old was easy either.

2020 has been a trial for most people in one way or another.

Our year is half over. Say it again half over.

Let’s all try to make things better. Let’s all think a little more of someone else and a little less about us.

Let it be.