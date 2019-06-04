June will be a fun time to be a Gardner or Edgerton resident.

Edgerton Kicks off the summer with a block party and movie night on June 1. Dubbed the “summer kickoff block party,” the event will start at 6.30 p.m. with games and inflatables, face painting and music. Once the sun goes down, the big screen will come up on the green space. “Incredibles 2” will be the feature. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Later in the month, two of the regions premier festivals will come to the community on back-to-back weekends.

On June 8, Gardner will host a one day “Festival on the Trails” event that will include children’s activities, craft and commercial booths and a car show. The day’s events will be capped by an evening music concert featuring country group Sawyer Brown.

Organizers expect up to 10,000 people to attend the festival.

Residents are invited to attend the annual “Chat Fest on The Trails” on June 8 from 2 – 4 p.m. at Kramer Hall, First Baptist Church, 324 E. Shawnee.

The following weekend, Edgerton will host its 48th annual Frontier Days Festival, an event that seeks to showcase the city’s heritage through food, music, arts and crafts, sports and a parade.

Edgerton will kick off the two day festival on June 14 with a carnival, petting zoo and a virtual reality roller coaster, among other fun events. On Saturday, the day will start with a breakfast at the Methodist Church followed by the start of the parade. Patrick Robinson, vice president for development at North Point Inc. will serve as the grand marshall.

In the evening there will be a concert headlined by the Kentucky Headhunters with country singer Johnny Dale Roberts kicking off things at 8pm.