Joan Dorsey

Contributing columnist

All those things we do every day. We go to the store. We go to the post office. We go to the doctor’s office. So many places. We make contact with Lots of people. Avoid hitting a lot of other cars. Just normal every day stuff.

I can’t remember how many years I have had a cell phone.

Way back, my very first job I worked till 10:30 at night. Got home right around 11 p.m.

I traveled in the dark. I-35 was a lot quieter back then. It also seemed a lot darker out at night. I drove from Metcalf Ave. to Gardner. I knew if I had car trouble, where I could safely stop. I knew if I could reach the weigh station, there were overhead lights. Plus I was almost home at that point.

So the other day, later in the evening, I decided to make a grocery store run. No biggie. About half way there, I realized I didn’t have my phone.

This shouldn’t even be a problem. Like I say, even 10 years ago, if I had car trouble, I could have phoned a family member or friend and gotten a ride home. Twenty years ago, same. Call someone you know, get a ride. Why? Everyone had a house phone. Everyone’s phone number was imbedded into our memory.

Now with the technology we have, I no longer memorize phone numbers. All these numbers and much more info are stored in that little plastic

3x5.5 device. If I get stuck at the store I will have to walk a number of blocks to get to the house of a family member.

At this point I almost went home and picked my phone up. I thought back to the past when the builder grade smoke alarms in my house in Edgerton started to fail. I called the local electricians. I was panicked because all of a sudden I had no smoke detectors. A classmate and friend of mine finally calmed me down. She asked if I had grown up with smoke detectors as a kid. Well of course not, they were unheard of. She said “I think you will be fine till we get there tomorrow to switch them out.” She was correct.

Technology is such a wonderful thing. But I hate we tend to rely on it sooo much.

So now, when walking a couple of miles to get home, is a much bigger deal. I have a backup plan. I copied down on a small piece of paper, in order of availability, the names and phone numbers of people to call in case of emergency. I tucked it into my wallet. My boss says she also has a copy in her glove box.

I really doubt that I will stop leaving my phone at home on occasion. I may have to add or change the numbers on my slip of paper as people change cell numbers occasionally. That phone isn’t my lifeline. It sits in my purse or on a side table for hours without being used. But I am going to have to admit, the doggone thing is a safety net.