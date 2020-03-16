Photo courtesy of Shanlii Dace
Shanlii Dace, senior, double qualified for the Kansas Scholastic Press Association state competition in May. She earned first place in the Student Life Photography category at regionals. The contest required students to capture a candid moment of student interaction and emotion inside the school. The caption for her photo was: Super Study Hall. Seniors Trinity Taylor and Kaylee Hawkinson laugh at Hawkinson’s dance moves during study hall, also known as Seminar. They have sat under the desk while they relax and work on homework during Seminar almost every day since the beginning of the semester. “It’s comfy, and it helps me be able to focus if I’m working on homework or taking a nap,” Taylor said.