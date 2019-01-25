Students from Grand Star Elementary, Mattie Clark and Brianna Paramo, gave a presentation to the USD 231 board of education at the Jan. 14 meeting. Carina Ovellette, principal, was also present. Photo courtesy of Albert Rukwaro

Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

Mattie Clark and Brianna Paramo, students at Grand Star Elementary, gave a presentation at a USD 231 board meeting, Jan. 14.

The students are members of the Timberwolf Leadership Council (TLC) made up of third and fourth grade students at the school. There are 65 members in the leadership council who serve in eight different committees.

Clark told the board that the committees include communications, student store, morning buddies, publicity and spirit, PTA, book fair, character and community service.

“Members of the committee are to show leadership and responsibility throughout the school,” Clark said. “We hold a student store once a month where students can buy fun school supplies and novelty items. The money we raise goes to help pay for things for Grand Star, popsicles for classes who win our spirit day contests and the end of year TLC party.”

Paramo said that one of the ways TLC members show leadership is through community service and by being morning buddies and walking the first and second graders down to their classrooms in the morning. “In the spring, we sponsor a relay for life event at our school. Last year we raised over $1000 for the American Cancer Society,” she said.

“Our character crew also delivers holiday cards to a local nursing home and sings Christmas carols for the residents,” said Paramo.

The students were accompanied by Carina Ovellette, principal.