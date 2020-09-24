Money for the crossing under W. Meriwood Street was approved by the Edgerton City Council Sept. 17. A general fund expenditure of $72,500 was approved.

Work is expected to be complete in December 2020.

The project consists of replacement of the cross-road pipe in the west road right-of -way of 1st Street and crossing under W Meriwood Street. This 45 foot section of storm-pipe) has caused issues in the area including water overtopping the roadway, residential flooding issues, degradation of storm water network in the area and damage to the edge of the adjacent roadways.

On Oct. 24, 2019, the Edgerton city council approved the 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Program which included the 1st Street and W Meriwood Street Stormwater Repairs, and on June 11, 2020 an agreement with BG Consultants for the engineering and design services for 1st and Meriwood Street Stormwater Repair Project was approved.

For this project, Edgerton in conjunction with BG Consultants will administer the project including the bidding process. City staff will bring any agreements for inspection duties needed during the project at a later council meeting.

Staff anticipates the bidding schedule as follows. –

Advertisement for Bidding: Sept. 22, 2020

Bid Opening: Oct. 13, 2020 with approved bid awarded Oct. 22.

Notice to Proceed: Nov. 18, 2020.