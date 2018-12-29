The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Bureau of Epidemiology and Public Health Informatics published the 2017 Kansas Adolescent and Teenage Pregnancy Report on its website at: http://www.kdheks.gov.

The statistical summary indicates that the pregnancy rates among Kansas resident females aged 10-19 dropped by 1.6 percent from 2016 to 2017. Rates among females 10-17 and 15-17 as individual age groups also dropped in 2017. However, pregnancy rates among females aged 18-19 years increased 3.2 percent.

“We are encouraged by the continued decline in the teen pregnancy rates for several Kansas counties and the state overall,” said Rachel Sisson, MS, director of the KDHE Bureau of Family Health. “KDHE remains committed to working closely with local partners and communities to identify, support and spread strategies and interventions that are making a difference.”

The 2017 Kansas pregnancy rate among females 15-17 years of age (9.5 per 1,000 female age-group population) compares favorably with the Healthy People 2020 (HP 2020) national target of 36.2 pregnancies per 1,000 female age-group population. The state pregnancy rate for females aged 18-19 (48.9 per 1,000 age-group population) also compares favorably with the HP 2020 national target of 105.9 pregnancies per 1,000 female age-group population.

While Kansas had lower teen pregnancy rates than the national targets, the state’s birth rates for females aged 15-19 were lower than the national rates from 1996 to 2006. Since 2008, teen birth rates in Kansas have remained higher than the U.S rate; however, both Kansas and the U.S. teen birth rates have been declining since then. In 2017, the Kansas rate was unchanged from 2016, while the preliminary U.S. rate for 2017 is not yet available.