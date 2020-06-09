STAFF SERGEANT TREY SMITH

SSGT Trey Smith, 24, Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Gardner, Kan, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.

Trey was born August 12, 1995 in Tarrant County, TX to Eric Arlington and Cynthia Ann (Staines) Smith. He graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School in 2014. While in high school, Trey participated in football and track for GEHS. Trey married Ashleigh N. Bowling on October 1, 2016 in Fayetteville, NC. Trey was proud to be a member of the United States Army and was a trained paratrooper. He enjoyed lifting weights and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Trey was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He will be missed by family and friends.

Trey is survived by his wife Ashleigh and son Carson D. Smith of the home; parents Eric and Cynthia Smith of Gardner, Kan; siblings: Joshua R. Smith, Heather J. Smith, Michael “Steven” Smith all of Gardner and Nicholas S. Smith, Rexburg, Idaho; paternal grandfather Roy D. Smith, Edgerton, Kan and maternal grandmother Vivian F. Staines, El Paso, TX.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 11, 2020, 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan 66030 (913) 856-7111. Funeral Service will be 9:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at New Life Church, 17935 S. Moonlight Rd, Gardner 66030. Interment to follow with Military Honors at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to Mission 22 on behalf of SSG Trey Smith www.mission22.com. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.