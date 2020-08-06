Shopping locally is vital to Spring Hill now more than ever.

Established by a mayoral proclamation in 2015, Shop Local Month serves as a great opportunity for residents to reaffirm their commitment to supporting the local business community. Residents are asked to challenge themselves to make small steps to support Spring Hill businesses this August.

Prepping for the school year

Take advantage of the convenience of nearby businesses while getting ready for the upcoming school year. School supplies, physicals, teeth cleanings, eye exams and cars can be tuned up in Spring Hill.

Household challenge

Make it a goal this month to buy everything needed in Spring Hill for one week, from groceries to gasoline. Making a series of small efforts is a good way to form a habit.

Plan ahead

Why wait until something breaks or needs replaced to find a local professional to help you? Make a list of Spring Hill services to help with home, vehicle and financial needs so you’re prepared.

Make a splash with sales tax

Have you visited our newest parks — Veterans Park and Melvin Murry Dog Park — this season? These projects were funded by a special city sales tax revenue. General sales tax revenue funds day-to-day operations, better streets and park expansions

Look out for signs of generosity

The next time someone hands you a free item like a bottle of water or a program at a community activity, see who is supporting these events through sponsorships and donations. You may be surprised to see how much local businesses give back to our community throughout the year.