The Spring Hill School District recently honored its 2021 Horizon Award winner. This recognition is given to teachers for exemplary performance during their first year in the classroom. Molly Dugan, Spring Hill Middle School English teacher, was selected as the recipient for USD 230. Dugan joined the district for the 2019-20 school year and is now in her second year of teaching.
As a district-level winner, she has the opportunity to compete in the Kansas State Department of Education’s 2021 Kansas Horizon Award Program. Dugan will represent Spring Hill Schools at a special ceremony during the 2021 Kansas Exemplary Educators Network (KEEN) Conference in Topeka, February 11-12, 2021.
“Ms. Dugan has been an outstanding addition to the Spring Hill Middle School team. We are so proud to have her represent the Spring Hill School District in our community and across the state,” said Wayne Burke, superintendent.