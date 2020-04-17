The Spring Hill School District is happy to announce two new directors for the 2020-2021 school year. Stephanie Barnhill as the Director of the Early Learning Academy and Cindy Dziadosz will assume the responsibilities of the Director of Special Services.

Barnhill and her husband, Leonard, have lived in Spring Hill for 13 years. They have one daughter, Emily, a scenic painter and fabricator for theaters and a graduate of Spring Hill High School.

Barnhill has held various district-level positions since 2007, including district reading specialist, instructional coach, tier III reading intervention specialist, and most recently district coordinator of special services. She has earned two master’s degrees from Emporia State University, one in building leadership the other in curriculum and instruction. She also holds endorsements as a reading specialist and teacher of English Language Learners from Wichita State University.

“I am proud to be part of the new direction for early learning services in the Spring Hill School District, said Barnhill. “I am looking forward to the exciting learning opportunities in store for our youngest learners.”

Dziadosz was new to the district in 2019, but not new to the area. She and her husband and stepson, have lived in Olathe for two years. Prior to that they enjoyed life in Gardner. Both her children are grown, graduated from college, building families and enjoying successful careers. In October, Dziadosz became a grandma which she feels is one of the best things that has ever happened to her!

With over 24 years of experience in education, Dziadosz has served as an elementary classroom and computer teacher, summer school administrator, administrative intern, student support service specialist and assistant principal. Prior to her role as the assistant director of special services for USD 230 during the 2019-2020 school year, Dziadosz also served

as a principal at the elementary school level. Dziadosz earned two master’s degrees and her bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University. Her master’s degrees are in Special Education and Educational Administration. Her bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

“I am excited for the opportunity and challenge to serve the Spring Hill School District students, families, staff, and community,” said Dziadosz. “I hope to provide leadership that empowers, inspires and motivates others to work as a united team.”