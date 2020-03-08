Submitted photo

Spring Fling Fun begins for all ages at the Ernie Miller Nature Center, 909 North Kansas-7 Highway, Olathe, where a fun and educational program will be presented each day.

Each day during spring break week, March 16-20, nature center staff and volunteers will present nature-oriented programs suitable for the entire family beginning at 10 a.m.

Monday’s program have the theme “Hooray, It’s Spring,” and will let visitors kick off the week by hearing about how the animals are waking up and trees are beginning to bud. There will also be an opportunity to see a rabbit and other animals close up. Tuesday’s program is “Luck of the Irish” for St. Patrick’s Day with stories of the days of ‘ole and see live animals, too! On Wednesday, it’s “Birds of Prey,” which will be an opportunity for participants to discover the amazing abilities of this region’s raptors. On Thursday, it’s “Wildlife Who’s Who,” where visitors can meet an amphibian, a reptile, a bird, and a mammal and explore their similarities and differences. Rounding out the week is a Friday program called “Rockin’ Reptiles” when participants can do the snake dance, and discover fun new facts about lizards, snakes, and turtles.

To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under fun for all and then under nature & outdoors. In the catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keyword “nature programs.”

Each program is approximately 45 minutes long. The cost is $3 a person, paid on-site. Advance reservations are not required for this program. For more information on Spring Fling Fun, call the nature center at (913) 826-2800. The Ernie Miller Nature Center is owned and operated by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.