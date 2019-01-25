Coach Scott Seyl

8th Grade Varsity Score: Lost 35 – 50

The varsity boys played hard but lost to Baldwin Jan. 15.

Dawson Williams had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kyle Oatman had awcwb points, three steals and two assist. Derek Landis had five points. Landon Comstock had six points and two steals. Sadler added two points and three rebounds. Andrew Kamtio had three rebounds. Mitch Mauk had two points and 4 rebounds.

8th Grade JV Score:

The JV boys played well in their home opener against Baldwin and won 35-14.

Leading scorers were Aiden Wallen with 10, Cale Harlen and Jude Anderson with five each. Leading in steals was Kam Drury with four. Leading Rebounder was Dexter Carr with eight.

7th Grade Varsity Score: The 7th grade varsity boys basketball team took on Baldwin on Jan. 15

After being tied 8-8 at the half, the Huskies rallied to a 28-23 victory. Carson Hilton led all scorers with 12 points and added four assists. Tucker Williams had nine points and seven rebounds. Taden Burke had three points and four steals and Dalton Jackson added two points and 10 rebounds. Cooper Williams added two points, three assists, and four rebounds.

7th Grade JV Score:

The 7th grade JV traveled to Baldwin to open the season Jan. 15.

They started out slow in the first half falling behind four to 13.

The second half looked much better. The Huskies fought back hard but ultimately many missed free throws may have lead to their 16 to 20 demise.

The Huskies were led by Aleko Khundadze and Jackson Rhea with six points each. Colton Hawkinson added four more points. Khundadze and Rhea both had six steals. Hawkinson had four steals and four rebounds. Myles Hornbuckle hauled down nine rebounds.