8th Grade Varsity Score

The 8th grade varsity boys lost 21-25. They played great team defense. Mitch Mauk had 10 points four rebounds. Kyle Oatman added three points, two steals and a rebound. Andrew Kamtio had one point and sevem big rebounds. Cale Harlan had two points. Cayden Sadler added one point and three steals. Dawson Williams had two points, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Landis and Beasley each added one point.

8th Grade JV Score

The boys played hard against Louisburg, but lost 20-35. Leading in steals was Amare Wilcox with six and Cale Harlan with five.

7th Grade Varsity Score

The 7th grade varsity boys basketball hosted Louisburg on Thursday night. The Huskies jumped out to a 14-6 halftime lead. However, Louisburg battled back and brought the game to within two with just a minute left. After drawing a foul, Carson Hilton hit two big free throws and Dalton Jackson grabbed the game-clinching rebound to seal the game with the Huskies winning 27-23. Carson Hilton led all scorers with nine points. Taden Burke added seven points and four boards. Dalton Jackson added six points and five boards. Tucker Williams grabbed five rebounds and Cooper Williams added three points and commanded the offense all game. Alex Veeman, Myles Hornbuckle, and Colton Hawkinson played huge minutes for the Huskies. The team is back in action at home next Tuesday against Pioneer Ridge.

7th Grade JV Score

The Huskies came out with one thing on their mind Thursday night when Louisburg came to Trail Ridge and that was picking up a big “W!” They jumped out to a 12 to five lead to start the game and never looked back, taking the game 43 to 20. Ethan Lange led all scorers with 15 points to go with four steals. Colton Hawkinson added 12 points and two more steals. Myles Hornbuckle had six points and nine big boards. Aleko Khundadze had five points, Blake Weese had two points to go with five boards. Parker Walion added two more points and Dominic Tarr-Brooks added a free throw. Jackson Rhea had two assists.