Coach Kristen Gore

Huskies versus Baldwin

8th Grade Varsity Score: Lost 14-19

The eighth grade Huskies battled the Baldwin Bulldogs and just couldn’t get their offense going, shooting only 14 percent from the field. Payton Hofer played a big game, grabbing 11 rebounds and four steals. Ree Folsom had two steals and two blocks. Allie Jennings led the way with seven points and Payton Hofer had four points.

8th Grade JV Score:

Lost 11-13

The Huskies played their hearts out in a back and forth battle against Baldwin. The team played amazing on defense. Sirey Rivera-Avila scored seven points. Kenslee Troutman and Sophia Gaspers each had two. Rivera-Avila and Jordan Dempsey each grabbed five on the boards.

7th Grade Varsity Score: Won 36-22

Huskies were in a tight match-up and came out ahead with tough defense and smart basketball. Faith Rousselo led the way on offense with her third double-double of the year, getting 10 points and snagging 11 rebounds. Evie Watkins added 10 points while Kamry O’Garaadded score five, with a nice three pointer to help the Huskies gain momentum. Sophia Johnson helped on the glass, grabbing 11 rebounds and six points. Addison Comstock showed how to share the ball, leading the team with four assists. Jaiden Jordan walked away with five steals, four rebounds and two points as she was all over the floor. Romi Stubbs played great defense and showed some real hustle in the win last night. The 7th grade Huskies make their way to Louisburg today to keep up their winning streak.

7th Grade JV Score:

20-2

The 7th grade JV Huskies played Baldwin and won 20-2 with great team defense, team rebounding and excellent point guard play. Briliegh Hoedle led the team in points with six and had four rebounds. Maddie Carman scored fourpoints and had five steals. Janet Nwofar scored four points. Ellie Rhea scored twopoints and had seven steals. Emma Salazar had four points and five steals. Sabera Land scored two points.

Huskies versus Louisburg

8th Grade Varsity Score: Won 16-13

The eighth grade varsity faced Louisburg and came out ready for a battle. Ree Folsom led the way with six steals while Sophia Gaspers and Alyssa Huffmaster both got four. Leading rebounders were Payton Hoferwith seven and Ree Folsom with six. Assist leader was Ree Folsom with two. Ree Folsom and Allie Jennings both hit clutch three pointers to secure the win. Allie Jennings led scorers with six with great contributions from Ree Folsom, Payton Hofer and Alyssa Huffmaster.

8th Grade JV Score:

Lost 18-19

The Huskies lost in a heartbreaking game to Louisburg. This game was an amazing team effort that led the team to a scoring high. In the first 20 seconds of the game Sirey Rivera-Avila scored a bucket followed by an incredible three-pointer by Kenslee Troutman. The Huskies really played as a team and battled till the final buzzer. Rivera-Avila scored seven. Jaylyn Brinton an Jordan Dempsey each had three points. The girls fought hard under the basket to get rebounds. Rivera-Avila led with 10.

7th Grade Varsity Score:

lost 34-32.

The Lady Huskies lost a nail-biter that went to the very end. The girls left everything they had out there on the court and Coach Quickel was very proud of their performance. Faith Rousselo led the Huskies with 18 points and 10 rebounds. She knocked down eight free throws to keep the Huskies in the game late. Addison Comstock added five points, Evie Watkins had four and Jaiden Jordan hit three free throws. Romi Stubbs added two points and two big rebounds late in the game to allow her team one final shot for the win, but the Huskies came up just short.

7th Grade JV Score:

Lost 12-31

The 7th grade JV Huskies played a very good Louisburg team and lost 12-31. Maddie Carman led the team in points with six. Jazlyn Hubbard, Brileigh

Hoedle and Sabera Land each scored a bucket. De’na Carr led in rebounds with five and Ellie Rhea led in steals with four.

Huskies versus Spring Hill

8th Grade Varsity Score: Lost 13-18

The eighth grade Lady Huskies faced Spring Hill plagued with some injuries and illness, but battled to the very end. Sophia Gasper and Ree Folsom both played stellar defense with four steals each. Payton Hofer was blazing on the boards, grabbing eight big rebounds. Payton Hofer and Jordan Dempsey both had an assist. Scoring was a team effort with Payton Hofer and Ree Folsom both scoring four points, Sophia Gaspers scoring three and Josie Pemberton hitting a free throw.

8th Grade JV Score:

Lost 2-30

The Huskies had a tough time finding their rhythm against Spring Hill. Karen Rodriguez scored. Jaylyn Brinton had four rebounds and Jordan Dempsey had three. Sky Robertson had two steals.

7th Grade Varsity Score:

Won 42-40

The Lady Huskies came back from a 14 point deficit to defeat the Spring Hill Mavericks. Faith Rousselo led the team with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Addison Comstock added seven points, three steals and a blocked shot. Evie Watkins added six points and played hard defense the whole way. Sophia Johnson had four points and cleaned up the glass adding 10 rebounds to her total, while also blocking three shots during the game. Kamry O’Gara and Romi Stubbs both came up huge last night with two important steals and both added two points to help the Huskies come back. Romi hit two huge free throws late in the game. Jaiden Jorden looked as cool as if she had ice in her veins as she drilled two free throws with 22 seconds left to take the lead late.

7th Grade JV Score:

Won 33-6

The seventh grade JV Huskies played Spring Hill and won 33-6 with great team defense, team rebounding and excellent guard play. Ellie Rhea scored seven points and had five steals. Maddie Carman scored six points. Briliegh Hoedle scored four points and had five steals. Janet Nwofar scored four points and led in rebounds with five. Emma Salazar had four rebounds and four steals. Alexis Fiedler and D’ena Carr scored four points. Sabera Land and Meredith Lewis scored two points.