Coach Amy Bilger
Sept. 6 the Blazer JV volleyball team kicked off the season with a tri against Washburn Rural and Bishop Miege at GEHS.
In the first game against Washburn Rural, the girls came away with a win in three sets (20-25, 25-20, 15-8). The ladies continued with the momentum and ended the night with another win in three sets (25-16, 22-25, 25-19). Abi Garden carried the offense with a combined 15 kills between the two matches. Meanwhile, Ellie Supple showcased a great defensive effort.
Spikers kick off season
Coach Amy Bilger