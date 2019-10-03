Coach Amy Bilger

Last weekend the Blazer JV volleyball team competed in a tournament at Ottawa High School.

The girls started the day off strong with two wins over Baldwin (25-13 and 25-7) and De Soto (25-18, 21-25, 15-4). The Blazers finished the morning off with two losses against Blue Valley Northwest (29-27 and 25-17) and Ottawa (20-25, 25-15, 15-11).

Heading into the playoffs there was a three-way tie for second place between GEHS, De Soto and Ottawa. After calculating winning percentages the Blazer JV volleyball team finished second in pool play and advanced to the championship bracket!

In the first playoff game, the Blazers played well together and came away with a comfortable win over Paola in two sets (25-13 and 25-22). Right after, the girls would turn around and face BVNW in the championship match.

After playing five matches and many of them being consecutive, exhaustion started to set in for the Blazers which resulted in a two-set loss to BVNW. Overall the Blazer JV volleyball team finished second and advanced their record to 16-3.