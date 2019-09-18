Coach Samantha Stratton

September 14 the Freshman A Volleyball team played in the Ottawa Freshman Invitational. The girls worked hard and played well together. There were nine other teams, and GEHS finished fifth place overall.

The girls started their morning facing Spring Hill. This was a fun match due to the level of competition, but they fell short losing both sets 22-25. Natali Jones, Paige Schesser and Kailana Chamnongchith led the team in serves. Bailey O’Sullivan, Chloe Williams and Bella Stubbs led the team in kills. The girls had great defense in the back row and the front row. Chloe Williams had three blocks, and Mady Most had one block.

Next, the girls faced St. James Academy. Again, this was a fun match due to the level of competition, but the girls lost both sets, 17-25 and 21-25. Although the girls struggled at the service line, the offense excelled. Paige Schesser and Logan Ringel had great sets. Paige Schesser, Mady Most, Bailey O’Sullivan, Chloe Williams, Riley Dempsey and Jadyn Padilla all had great hitting in the front row. Reaghan Davis had one block, Chloe Williams had two, and Bella Stubbs had two blocks.

The next two pool play matches were against Chanute and Emporia. The girls beat Chanute 25-10 and 25-19. During the Chanute match, Kailana Chamnongchith led the team in serves. Mady Most, Jadyn Padilla and Bella Stubbs led the team in kills. During the Emporia match, Bailey O’Sullivan, Kailana Chamnongchitch and Logan Ringel led the team in serves. O’Sullivan had three aces, Chamnongchitch had four, and Ringel had five. Riley Dempsey and Jadyn Padilla led the team in kills.

The final match of the day was for fifth place against Louisburg. The girls won this match in three sets. 25-12, 22-25, and 15-11.

It was a total team effort to pull off the win, Stratton said. Overall, the girls played very well this weekend.