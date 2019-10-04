Coach Michael Zegers
The GEHS Novice debate squad headed out to Santa Fe Trail High School this past Sept. 28.
The team of Harley Pruetting and Karishma Campos finished the day with three wins and two losses.
The team of Brenton Wilden and Patrick Strick finished the day with four wins and one loss. This earned them third place overall out of 26 teams.
The team of Aidan Dove and Ryan Beane finished the day with four wins and one loss, finishing in second place overall and beating their team mates by one speaking point.
Speakers debate at Santa Fe Trail High School
