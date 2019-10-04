Coach Hayley Christensen
The sophomore team played in a tough tournament at St. James academy. The girls played their first game at 9 a.m. against Blue Valley. The girls struggled to gain energy and communicate on the court. Unfortunately this lead to the girls losing 16-25 and 13-25.
The girls then played St. Teressa’s Academy. This game the girls started off really strong. Kylee Nguyen had six aces and Katie Thompson had four kills. The girls split with St. Teressa’s 25-23 and 16-25.
The girls played four more game to make a total of six games of the day. The girls won one game, split one game and lost the other two.
The scores of the games were:
St. Thomas Aquinas- 23- 25 10-25
Bishop Miege 25-21 25-10
Blue Valley West- 22- 25 20- 25
St. James 25-21 23- 25.
Sophomores play in tournament at St. James
