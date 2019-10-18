Coach Hayley Christensen

The sophomore team had their last games this weekend. The girls were the fourth seed placing them in a pool with Olathe West, Olathe South, Shawnee Mission West and Shawnee Mission North.

In pool play the girls beat OW (25-15 25-18), SMW (25-18 25-15), and SMN (25-10 25-17). The lost to Olathe South 18-25 and 15-25 (Olathe South got first in the tournament). The loss against OS put us in the bracket that played for fourth place.

During bracket play the girls only had to play one game in order to get fourth because they had a bye the first round. In this game the girls played SMNW. The girls came out strong beating SMNW 25-15 the first set. Then, in the second set, they dug themselves a hole to begin the game. They lost this set 18-25.

In the last set the girls got their energy back and won 15-8.

This placed the girls fourth in the Sunflower League.