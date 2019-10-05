Coach Hayley Christensen
The sophomore team battled against Olathe West Sept 26 and the girls came out with a strong lead in the first set, but the score continued to be close.
Riley Proctor saved the day with three powerful aces to win the first set 26- 24.
In the second set the girls had a rough start by digging themselves into a 1-8 hole. The girls were however able to keep their energy up and win the set 25-23. Elyea Soileau had four kills and Katie Thompson had 7 digs
