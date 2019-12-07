Spring Hill

Spring Hill City Council members recently approved a resolution designating the Emergency Snow Route for the City of Spring Hill.

The Emergency Snow Route ordinance in the Spring Hill Municipal Code prohibits residents from parking on any street in the designated Emergency Snow Route within 48 hours of a snowfall of more than two inches.

Vehicles parked in the street on the Emergency Snow Route are subject to removal. If accumulation of ice or snow appears imminent, the ordinance can be implemented by means of an announcement through the local media, city website or social media.

When inclement winter weather occurs, primary focus is placed upon clearing the Emergency Snow Route. Upon determination and announcement that the Emergency Snow Route has been completely cleared of snow and ice, city crews will then be dispatched to other areas of the city on North, South and Central routes. A map of the snow route is available at www.springhillks.gov/285/Snow-and-Ice-Removal.

Edgerton

In Edgerton, the owner, occupant or person in charge of each and every building or structure or unoccupied lot in Edgerton fronting or abutting any street shall clean or cause to be cleaned the sidewalk in front of or adjoining each such home, building or unoccupied lot of snow or ice to the width of the sidewalk within the 24 hour period immediately following a snowfall.

When snow or ice has accumulated on any sidewalk, and cannot be removed through ordinary and reasonable effort, the persons herein referred shall cause the same to be sprinkled with salt or other suitable material so that the sidewalk area will not be unsafe or dangerous for use by pedestrians.

Winter parking rules will go into effect on Nov. 1 of each year. Parking is not allowed on any city street or highway after a snowfall until snow is plowed back to the curb. Overnight parking in 24 hour parking lots in restricted to rear of the lots during any snowfall as posted in all lots. Parking on unplowed streets will result in a $50 fine

The Department of Public Works will authorize an action plan for general plowing greater than two inches. For less than two inches, salty and/or plowing may be utilized. For more information on Edgerton policies, check www.edgertonks.org.

Gardner

In Gardner, the Public Works Department has approximately 192 lane miles of streets designated for salting and plowing. Materials used for snow removal include road salt and calcium chloride. The average snow event consumes approximately 50-100 tons of road salt.

If ice or only light snow occurs (less than 2 inches), and plowing is not required, city trucks will spot-treat with materials only, first to thoroughfares and arterial roads, then collector and mainline residential roads. The third priority will be local residential streets, followed by cul-de-sacs.

Property owners are responsible for clearing their own driveways and private streets. Removing parked vehicles and basketball goals from the roadway can assist with prompt and thorough snow removal. The city does not have designated emergency snow routes. With the exception of emergency requests from police dispatchers, individual requests for snow removal will not be taken until major operations have been completed, and reports can be made by calling 913.856.0914. Icy sidewalks can be reported to the snow hotline, 913 856 0952. More information can be found at http://www.gardnerkansas.gov/discover/resident-resources/snow-and-ice-removal.

Elderly people and people with disabilities who need assistance to clear public sidewalks during snow events can contact Pastor Joey Lang at Grace Baptist Church, 913 940 1155, or Allen Pheiffer and Cory Adams at New Life Community Church, 913 207 3003.