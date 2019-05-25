Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

Steve Shute, Gardner mayor, announced the creation of a new initiative to help needy individuals and families in the city at Gardner’s state of the city address May 15.

Shute said the initiative, Gardner Samaritan Project, is intended to connect people with needs in the community to volunteers and organizations that can best meet those needs.

He said the organization will be 501(C)(3) non-profit and will be administered by an independent board of directors made up of citizen volunteers, civic groups and the faith-based community.

According to Shute, Gardner Samaritan Project will offer help in areas such as transportation and mobility assistance for the elderly and disabled, “snow angel” shoveling programs, disabled ramp and sidewalk installation and repair and homelessness prevention and assistance.

He said the organization will be launched in the fall of 2019.

“We must be innovators, we need to be trendsetters, not just followers,” he said adding that the non-profit will not be affiliated with the city of Gardner, although the city will provide support and assistance as requested by the board.

Shute did not mention how the project would be funded, or any other associated costs.