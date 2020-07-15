Photo courtesy of JCPRD

Families can safely try their hands at some shooting fun on the archery and BB gun ranges during a late July program being presented by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District. Physical distancing and COVID-19 safe practices will be observed during this program.

Shooting Sports Family Fun Time is the name of this program, which is for ages eight and older. The ranges will be open for about two hours, and participants may come and go or stay for entire event. Families will rotate through the activities at their own pace. All equipment will be provided for use.

To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under fun for all and then under nature and outdoors. In the catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keywords “family fun.”

This program will take place beginning at 2:30 p.m. on July 26, at the TimberRidge Adventure Center, 12300 S. Homestead Lane, Olathe. The cost for one two-hour session is $12 per person for Johnson County residents or $14 per person for nonresidents. Preregistration is required and no drop-ins will be accepted.

For more information or to register, call (913) 826-2800. To register online at www.jcprd.com, click on “Register for Activities,” and complete a course ID search for 32319.