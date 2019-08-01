Rob Shippy was elected USD 231 board vice president during a board meeting July 29. Shippy replaces Greg Chapman. The board also re-elected Shawn Carlisle chair. Chapman did not attend the meeting.
During the meeting, Jeremy McFadden, finance director, presented the 2019-2020 budget estimates and announced there would be a public hearing on the matter during the boards’ Aug. 12 meeting. The hearing will be at the board offices at 6 p.m.
McFadden estimates the district’s total expenditures will not to exceed $139,251,000 in financial year 2020 as compared to $148,205,000 in 2019.
McFadden said the estimates establish the maximum legal limits and “not necessarily what we internally project.”
He said any adjustments that would raise the amounts on the estimates during the year would require a separate public hearing but that the board could vote to reduce the estimates on any budget item.
Shippy in, Chapman out of USD 231
Rob Shippy was elected USD 231 board vice president during a board meeting July 29. Shippy replaces Greg Chapman. The board also re-elected Shawn Carlisle chair. Chapman did not attend the meeting.