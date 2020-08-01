Submitted photos

Clayton Meek

Club reporter

It is unknown what the Johnson County Fair will look like this year, but that is not stopping the Sharon 4H club members from completing their projects.

Many members of the club have spent countless hours caring for and building relationships with their animals.

As you know you don’t have to have livestock to participate in 4H, so we have some members hard at work perfecting their static 4H projects such as foods, geology and woodworking to name a few.

While we know the Johnson County Fair will look different this year, the Sharon 4H club members are prepared to do what it takes to “make the best better” and give their best efforts in all their fair projects.